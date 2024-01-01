Bosa
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
160 Merrimack Street, Haverhill MA 01830
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Time Out Sports Bar - 122 Washington Street
No Reviews
122 Washington Street Haverhill, MA 01832
View restaurant