Victory Burger - Spokane

Victory Burger is a new urban tavern concept by Ethan Stowell. Offerings include burgers, salads, ice cream sandwiches, local beers, wine & cocktails

835 North Post Street

The King$14.00
rigatoni, italian sausage, tomato, marjoram, parmesan
Cacio e Pepe$12.00
casarecce, butter, cracked pepper, olive oil, pecorino
Hero Hero$14.00
pork and beef meatballs, buffalo mozzarella, tomato gravy
835 North Post Street

Spokane WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
