Go
Toast

Boscoso Italian Kitchen

Boscoso Italian Kitchen is the premiere Italian Ghost Kitchen in Irvine. We offer take out and delivery only. We prep everything from scratch daily. Come check out our delicious pizzas, pastas, salads, sandwiches, and more!

17951 Sky Park Cir F

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CYO Pasta$14.00
Get creative and explore your culinary side. Choose your pasta, sauce, and add anything your heart desires. Additional charges for toppings. Served with garlic bread.
10" CYO$11.00
Choose your pizza crust, choose your sauce, and add any toppings.
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Oven baked chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, grated parmesan. Baked on a bed of penne or spaghetti. Garlic bread included. Customer favorite.
Paper Plates
Forks
Garlic Bread$4.00
Our classic garlic bread served with a side of marinara.
Caesar$14.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, grated parmesan. Add Sicilian chicken, chicken parmesan, or avocado for an additional charge. Enough for two or more to share.
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
Fettucine noodles, creamy Alfredo sauce, grated parmesan, garlic, choice of Sicilian or chicken parmesan. Served with a side of garlic bread. Add mushroom or additional toppings.
Parmesan Packet
Napkins
See full menu

Location

17951 Sky Park Cir F

Irvine CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thanks for visiting Picante Martin's. We're the Party Tray King! Authentic Mexican Food is our strength, but our Untraditional Mexican Food is mighty delicious too! Please follow your navigation and keep an eye out for "Smart Kitchens". We're inside of "Smart Kitchens". Ring our doorbell inside the lobby. It's a Ghost Kitchen.

Tahdig Tacos Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A Cup Of SUSHI

No reviews yet

A Cup Of SUSHI combines traditional Japanese ingredients and flavors and reimagines them for the busy lifestyles and sophisticated palates of today’s young, urban professionals.
Choose from a wide variety of flavors to suit to your mood and appetite and enjoy different textures and flavors with every mouthful!

Tahdig Tacos Cloud Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston