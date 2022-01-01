Bosq
Bosq is a unique space that was created out of an extreme passion for flavor, entertaining, gathering friends and sharing a unique food experience. Chef C. Barclay Dodge has been in the restaurant world for over thirty years and has taken his experiences from all over the world and created this extremely unique menu just for your palate.
As an Aspen native, he is excited to share his passion with each and every one of you. So, sit back, relax, enjoy that cocktail or glass of wine, let the music take you away, and open up those taste buds.
FRENCH FRIES
312 S. Mill Street • $$$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
312 S. Mill Street
Aspen CO
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
French Alpine Bistro
French Alpine Bistro is Aspen’s only authentic French Alpine cuisine experience, serving outstanding food in a romantic and intimate atmosphere with a unique wine list and personable service.
Campo De Fiori
Located in the heart of town, Campo uses the freshest local ingredients and imported cured meats and dried goods from Italy to create exceptional authentic Italian cuisine. Our extensive wine list will surely complement your dining experience. Our team’s exceptional personalized care and service create a festive and vibrant atmosphere that feels similar to a wonderful dinner party!
Pyramid Bistro
WE ARE NUTRITARIAN RESTAURANT WITH GLUTEN FREE AND VEGAN OPTIONS
Paradise Bakery
Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years.
It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”