Bosq is a unique space that was created out of an extreme passion for flavor, entertaining, gathering friends and sharing a unique food experience. Chef C. Barclay Dodge has been in the restaurant world for over thirty years and has taken his experiences from all over the world and created this extremely unique menu just for your palate.
As an Aspen native, he is excited to share his passion with each and every one of you. So, sit back, relax, enjoy that cocktail or glass of wine, let the music take you away, and open up those taste buds.

FRENCH FRIES

312 S. Mill Street • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)

Popular Items

Butterscotch Pudding$14.00
Winter Salad$16.00
Winter Greens with goat cheese, beets “jerky” salted pecans, spiced cabernet vinaigrette
Contains Nuts, Dairy.
szechuan buttered rice$10.00
Contains dairy. Dairy free available
roasted broccolini$10.00
Tamarind, lime, chili
crispy potatoes, garlic-herb butter$10.00
Contains dairy. Dairy free available
Peking Duck$58.00
Served with Cucumber, Leeks, Hoisin Sauce, Traditional Chinese Pancakes.
Contains Soy, Garlic
roasted and mashed parsnips with crispy onions$10.00
Contains dairy. Cannot be made without Dairy
Sweet & Sour Crispy Eggplant$16.00
Contains Sesame, Garlic, Soy.
Fried Chicken Bucket$22.00
1/2 whole chicken, fried. Served with Housemade Gochujang and Herb Buttermilk Dipping Sauces.
Contains Gluten
Tempura Fried Shitake Mushrooms$16.00
Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

312 S. Mill Street

Aspen CO

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
