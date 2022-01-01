Go
Bosque Brewing Co.

It’s where we come together. At Bosque Brewing Co., we think of world-class beer as foundational. Everything we are creating and accomplishing is built on beer, this beverage that has brought people together for millennia. Using beer as a springboard, we strive to shed a light on all of the wonderful reasons we are honored to call New Mexico our home. Our aim is to improve our community with the products we craft and the experiences we offer. This is played out in our inclusive community spaces, which bring individuals together over great beer and great conversation. We push the boundaries and norms of craft beer while remaining true to our values and sense of community. We partner with local businesses, growers, and charities to deepen our commitment to the state that has supported our growth for over eight years. We look forward to continuing to create revolutionary products and curate spaces where people come to know that they are an integral part of our story.

2102 Telshor Ct

CHICKEN TACO PLATE$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Pulled, red chile marinated chicken breast, topped with pico de gallo and lime crema
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$14.00
Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order. Choose from any two of the following: white or yellow cheddar, blue cheese, pickled jalapeños, or green chile. Add bacon or an additional topping from the list for $1.
Served with fries
FISH & CHIPS$14.00
Bosque IPA-battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.
GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order, with white cheddar cheese and green chile.
Served with fries
CHEESE CURDS$7.50
Crispy cheese curds served with sriracha aioli.
QUESADILLA$7.50
Flour tortilla with cheddar, pico de gallo, and lime crema. Served with fire-roasted salsa. Add a side of fries $3.50. Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3. Add green chile $1
JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema
CHIPS & QUESO$6.50
Tortilla chips with our house-made queso
CHICKEN POUTINE$13.00
A heaping mound of french fries topped with green chile cream gravy, cheddar cheese curds, and pulled marinated chicken.
BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
Location

Las Cruces NM

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
