Bosque Brewing Co.

500 Market St

Popular Items

QUESADILLA$7.50
Flour tortilla with cheddar, pico de gallo, and lime crema. Served with fire-roasted salsa. Add a side of fries $3.50. Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3. Add green chile $1
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Spiced grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa and cilantro served over fresh greens, topped with tortilla strips
FISH & CHIPS$14.00
Bosque IPA-battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork in house-made barbecue sauce served on Texas toast with Jicama slaw, crispy onion strings and pickles
GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order, with white cheddar cheese and green chile.
Served with fries
CHEESE CURDS$7.50
Crispy cheese curds served with sriracha aioli.
HOUSE SALAD - SMALL$4.50
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers. Add chicken $3. House-made dressing options: ranch, IPA vinaigrette, blue cheese
BACON-GREEN CHILE QUESO FRIES$10.00
A heaping mound of french fries smothered in house-made beer queso, bacon, and green chile.
Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3.
CHIPS & QUESO$6.50
Tortilla chips with our house-made queso

500 Market St

Santa Fe NM

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
