Bosque Brewing Co.

It’s where we come together. At Bosque Brewing Co., we think of world-class beer as foundational. Everything we are creating and accomplishing is built on beer, this beverage that has brought people together for millennia. Using beer as a springboard, we strive to shed a light on all of the wonderful reasons we are honored to call New Mexico our home. Our aim is to improve our community with the products we craft and the experiences we offer. This is played out in our inclusive community spaces, which bring individuals together over great beer and great conversation. We push the boundaries and norms of craft beer while remaining true to our values and sense of community. We partner with local businesses, growers, and charities to deepen our commitment to the state that has supported our growth for over eight years. We look forward to continuing to create revolutionary products and curate spaces where people come to know that they are an integral part of our story.

Popular Items

BACON-GREEN CHILE QUESO FRIES$10.00
A heaping mound of french fries smothered in house-made beer queso, bacon, and green chile.
Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3.
GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order, with white cheddar cheese and green chile.
Served with fries
QUESADILLA$7.50
Flour tortilla with cheddar, pico de gallo, and lime crema. Served with fire-roasted salsa. Add a side of fries $3.50. Add birria beef for $4, or chicken $3. Add green chile $1
WINGS$12.00
(Sweet and spicy Asian sauce or traditional Buffalo sauce)
Served with blue cheese dressing, carrots, and celery.
6Pk SCOTIA$11.00
Scotia’s bold flavors and intrepid presence have become a thing of legend. With a deep amber hue and luscious viscosity, this juggernaut is heavy on the alcohol, caramel, and malt sweetness.
SCOTCH ALE
8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
6PK HONKY TONK CANTINA$10.99
BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
CHEESE CURDS$7.50
Crispy cheese curds served with sriracha aioli.
FISH & CHIPS$14.00
Bosque IPA-battered cod fillets, french fries, and house-made jalapeño tartar sauce. For an extra kick, add Buffalo sauce for $0.50. Add another fillet $5.
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$14.00
Hand-crafted beef patty cooked to order. Choose from any two of the following: white or yellow cheddar, blue cheese, pickled jalapeños, or green chile. Add bacon or an additional topping from the list for $1.
Served with fries
Location

106 Girard Blvd. SE

Albuquerque NM

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
