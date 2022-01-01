Go
Boss Burger Food Truck

X6036 A Rossville blvd

Popular Items

Small Seasoned Fry$3.00
Crispy season fries
Big Sack of Seasoned Fries$5.00
The Gobble$11.00
Turkey bacon, fresh ground turkey burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and sautéed onions.
Build Your Own Dog$6.00
Beef Hot Dog with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, jalapeno peppers
Hangover Burger$10.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Mayo, and American Cheese
Big Sack of Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Sweet potato fry with brown sugar seasonings
Philly Cheesesteak Burger Sandwich$12.00
Sauteed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese, Topped with Ribeye Steak
Jerk Burger$9.00
Spicy Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, and Pepper Jack Cheese
Aunt Doris$9.00
Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, American Cheese
Build Your Own Burger$10.00
Choice of: Sauteed or Raw Onions, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, mustard, ketchup, Boss sauce, Provolone, American Cheese, Or pepper jack cheese.
For additional fees you may add bacon $2.00
Location

Rosedale MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
