Boss Burger

Boss Burger serves fresh handmade grass-fed and plant base menu.

6036 A Rossville Boulevard

Popular Items

Philly Boss Cheesesteak Sub$10.75
Build your own Cheesesteak. Extra charge for extra Meats & and extra Cheese.
Small Seasoned Fry$3.99
Jerk Burger$8.40
Spicy Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese
Aunt Doris$8.40
Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, American Cheese
Build Your Own Burger$10.15
Choice of: Sauteed or Raw Onions, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese
Boss Burger$11.35
Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Pork, Special Sauce, American Cheese
Onion Rings$3.99
Crispy golden fried onion rings
Philly Cheesesteak Burger$11.15
Sauteed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mayo, Provolone and American Cheese, Topped with Ribeye Steak
Hangover Burger$10.15
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Mayo, American Cheese
Large Sack Seasoned Fries$4.99
6036 A Rossville Boulevard

Essex MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
