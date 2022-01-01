Go
Boss Cider Company

Micro-Cidery with so many flavors to choose from, enjoy!

139 S Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blame it on the Juice Growler$22.00
Apple Blueberry. Almost red in color, blueberry forward, semi-sweet.
Burger$5.00
Fresh 1/4lb Michigan Steakburger on a Detroit Brioche bun. Choose from our crisp toppings, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, House Ketchup, Mustard, and Mayo. Topped with Cheddar cheese as well.
Purple Hershal Growler$22.00
100% Concord Grape Cider, deep purple color, sweet.
Our best seller!
Burger + Fries$7.50
Location

139 S Main Street

Leslie MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
