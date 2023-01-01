Bossa Nova ( Bakery ) - BAKERY
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
4460 Rosecrans Avenue, Hawthorne CA 90260
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zam Zam Restaurant - 13645 Inglewood Ave
No Reviews
13645 Inglewood Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurant
El Pollo Inka - Lawndale - LAWNDALE
No Reviews
15400 Hawthorne Boulevard Corner Lawndale, CA 90260
View restaurant
BKK Street Thai Eatery
No Reviews
5245 Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250 Howthorne, CA 90250
View restaurant