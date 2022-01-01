Go
Boss Bird Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

7580 Miramar Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Tender Hot Mess Style Combo$12.00
Served with Corn Biscuits, House Fries, Bird Pickles and BBK Sauce
Standard Burger$13.00
Crispy Buttermilk Dredged Chicken Breast, Bird Pickles, BBK Sauce and House Fries
House Fries$4.00
Side House Ranch$0.50
3 Tender Combo$11.00
Served with Corn Biscuits, House Fries, Bird Pickles and BBK Sauce
Corn Biscuits$4.00
4 of our Home made Corn Biscuits
Single CFC Meal$12.00
Includes Poblano Gravy, Homemade Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Green Beans and a Corn Biscuit
6 Tender Combo$16.00
Served with Corn Biscuits, House Fries, Bird Pickles and BBK Sauce
Side BBK Sauce$0.50
Hot Mess Burger$13.00
Crispy Buttermilk Dredged Chicken Breast, Pyro Dust, Slaw, Bird Pickles, BBK Sauce and House Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7580 Miramar Rd

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
