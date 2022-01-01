Go
Bosscat Orange

118 West Chapman Ave

Popular Items

AVOCADO FARM CHOP$14.00
Romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, avocado, lemon
juice, lemongrass oil, blue cheese, salt and pepper
Creamy Cilantro Dressing$0.50
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
Crispy fried chicken, spicy slaw, jalapeno cheddar bun, pickles
BC PRESS$19.00
Our take on a classic Cubano sandwich. House pulled pork, slow roasted
overnight, crisped on the griddle with some white cheddar/parmesan, served
on a pressed Americana baguette, with yellow mustard, barbecue mayo,
housemade pickles and sliced ham
BOSSCAT BURGER$19.00
Midwest house ground beef (chuck), cornmeal bun grilled with clarified butter,
shredded romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, comeback sauce, white
cheddar + parmesan, bacon, comeback sauce
Chef's Way:
Midwest house ground beef(chuck), cornmeal bun, grilled with clarified butter,
baby red lettuce, tomato, red onion, onion jam, pickles, black garlic mayo, white cheddar and parmesan cheese with a hint of blue cheese, black forest bacon.
BOSSCAT FRIES$7.00
Potatoes, tossed with salt, pepper, fried in sunflower oil
Chow Chow$0.50
CALIFORNIA CITRUS PASTA$21.00
Lemon crema, caramelized onion, heirloom cherry tomato, kale, trinity, garlic,
pappardelle pasta
Location

118 West Chapman Ave

Orange CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wazabi Sushi - Orange

The Taco Stand

Hecho a Mano!!

O SEA

📍 Responsibly sourced seafood, complemented by the seasonality and diversity of California cooking, in the historic heart of Orange County

Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!

