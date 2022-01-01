Go
Bosscat - HTX

Come in and enjoy!

4310 Westheimer Rd #150

Popular Items

BEEF STEW$12.00
-Beef simmered with carrots, potatoes, celery and onions, served with cheesy
bread
-broth: cornstarch, chicken stock, red wine, thyme, bay leaf, tomato paste,
browning seasoning, garlic powder
PULLED PORK HUSH PUPPIES$11.00
Cornbread battered pork, deep fried and served with Caroline barbecue mustard
HEIRLOOM TOMATO BISQUE$12.00
Tomato, with a hint of cream, with grilled cheese
PICKLES & VEGETABLES$6.00
Seasonal assortment, pickled in house (Gluten Free)
CHICKEN SAUSAGE PASTA$20.00
tomato pesto, house made chicken sausage, seasonal vegetables, pappardelle pasta
Location

4310 Westheimer Rd #150

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
