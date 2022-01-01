Bossier City restaurants you'll love
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City
Popular items
Burrito Dinner
|$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
Enchilada de Tres
|$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Taco Salad
|$12.49
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
Dillas Quesadillas
2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City
Popular items
R Hot Hatch
|$6.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|Gorilla Fries
|$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
R Gordo
|$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Chimi V's
2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City
Popular items
Fajitas
Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans
Sopa de Tortilla
|$6.99
Grilled chicken, crisp tortilla strips, and avocado
Fajita Enchiladas
|$12.99
Two Grande cheese and onion enchiladas topped with your choice of fajita steak or chicken
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Flying Heart Brewing
700 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City
Popular items
Philly Pizza
|$13.00
Meat Jeffro Pizza
|$14.00
Firehouse Cheese Bread
|$9.50
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Corner Pantry - Bossier
2620 Beene Blvd, Bossier City
Popular items
Smokehouse Salad
|$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Smoked Brisket, Shredded Cheddar, andTomatoes, Topped with Fried Onion Tanglers. Served with Homemade Ranch dressing.
Smoked Turkey Melt
|$10.99
Smoked Turkey, melted cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayo, on a Lowder Croissant.
Classic Club
|$10.99
Shaved Smoked Ham & Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato Served on a fresh Lowder Croissant.