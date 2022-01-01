Bossier City restaurants you'll love

Bossier City restaurants
  Bossier City

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Bossier City restaurants

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Taco Salad$12.49
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
More about Posados Cafe
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Avg 4.8 ( reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
R Hot Hatch$6.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Gorilla Fries$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
R Gordo$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Chimi V's image

 

Chimi V's

2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas
Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans
Sopa de Tortilla$6.99
Grilled chicken, crisp tortilla strips, and avocado
Fajita Enchiladas$12.99
Two Grande cheese and onion enchiladas topped with your choice of fajita steak or chicken
More about Chimi V's
Flying Heart Brewing image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Flying Heart Brewing

700 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Pizza$13.00
Meat Jeffro Pizza$14.00
Firehouse Cheese Bread$9.50
More about Flying Heart Brewing
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Corner Pantry - Bossier

2620 Beene Blvd, Bossier City

Avg 4.8 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Smoked Brisket, Shredded Cheddar, andTomatoes, Topped with Fried Onion Tanglers. Served with Homemade Ranch dressing.
Smoked Turkey Melt$10.99
Smoked Turkey, melted cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayo, on a Lowder Croissant.
Classic Club$10.99
Shaved Smoked Ham & Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato Served on a fresh Lowder Croissant.
More about The Corner Pantry - Bossier

