Bossier City Mexican restaurants you'll love

More about Posados Cafe
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City
|Popular items
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Cancun
|$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
|Enchilada Dinner
|$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas
2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City
|Popular items
|R Lone Star
|$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Gordo
|$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Fluffy
|$8.99
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about Chimi V's
Chimi V's
2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City
|Popular items
|Fajitas
Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans
|Chimi Vs Enchilada Dinner
2 or 3 grande enchiladas with choice of cheese, beef, chicken, spinach, or avocado.
|Fajita Enchiladas
|$12.99
Two Grande cheese and onion enchiladas topped with your choice of fajita steak or chicken