Bossier City Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Bossier City

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

1703 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Cancun$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Enchilada Dinner$12.49
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
More about Posados Cafe
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

2035 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Avg 4.8 ( reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
R Lone Star$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Gordo$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Fluffy$8.99
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Chimi V's image

 

Chimi V's

2050 Old Minden Rd, Bossier City

Avg 3.7 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas
Served with fresh flour tortillas, rice and refried beans
Chimi Vs Enchilada Dinner
2 or 3 grande enchiladas with choice of cheese, beef, chicken, spinach, or avocado.
Fajita Enchiladas$12.99
Two Grande cheese and onion enchiladas topped with your choice of fajita steak or chicken
More about Chimi V's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bossier City

Nachos

Enchiladas

Tacos

Burritos

Fajitas

