Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Bossier City
/
Bossier City
/
Chicken Wraps
Bossier City restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Flying Heart Brewing
700 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City
Avg 4.6
(816 reviews)
California Chicken Wrap
$13.00
More about Flying Heart Brewing
WOGM Coffee Bossier - 1760 Swan Lake Rd
1760 Swan Lake Rd, Bossier City
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$3.75
More about WOGM Coffee Bossier - 1760 Swan Lake Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Bossier City
Cake
More near Bossier City to explore
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Monroe
No reviews yet
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
West Monroe
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lindale
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Gilmer
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Monroe
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(256 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2149 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(911 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(634 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(464 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston