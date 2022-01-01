Boston Burger Company - Salem
Come in and enjoy!
133 Washington St.
Popular Items
Location
133 Washington St.
Salem MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ledger
Upscale restaurant & bar serving New England cuisine in a 19th-century bank building by Owner Matt O'Neil and Chef Daniel Gursha.
Adriatic Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Anything Fresher Still Swims!
Boston Hot Dog Company
Come in and enjoy!