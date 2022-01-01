Go
Boston Burger Company - Salem

133 Washington St.

Popular Items

Classic Fries$7.00
wedge fries
Big Papi$18.25
bacon, griddled hot dog, fried egg, guacamole, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, papi sauce
Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
with maple mayo
Burger Bomb$14.00
sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese
Killer Bee$16.00
stack of beer battered onion rings, bacon, honey BBQ sauce, american cheese
All American$13.50
bacon, BBQ sauce, creamy bleu cheese dressing, american cheese, lettuce, tomato
Alpine$13.25
garlic parmesan mushrooms, swiss cheese
Boston Burger with Cheese$12.25
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese
Boston Burger$12.25
lettuce, tomato, onion
Mac Attack$16.50
4 cheese mac & cheese, bacon
Location

133 Washington St.

Salem MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
