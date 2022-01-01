Boston Commons
Boston Commons: Creatively bringing together New England & Southern Flavors Together. Focusing on serving only the freshest ingredients, we feature a menu including but not limited to Seafood, Salads, Pastas, Burgers, Sandwiches and more! Stop by for a drink and a bite where the locals go to hang out. We have been serving Nashville for over 14 years and we look forward to serving you soon.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206 • $$
Location
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
