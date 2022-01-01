Go
Boston Commons

Boston Commons: Creatively bringing together New England & Southern Flavors Together. Focusing on serving only the freshest ingredients, we feature a menu including but not limited to Seafood, Salads, Pastas, Burgers, Sandwiches and more! Stop by for a drink and a bite where the locals go to hang out. We have been serving Nashville for over 14 years and we look forward to serving you soon.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cod Sandwich$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Shrimp & Grits$23.00
Fried Shrimp$15.00
Butterfly Cut, Hand Breaded & Fried. Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$5.00
Signature Cod as Two hand breaded Fish Sticks with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce
SIGNATURE
Our Classic 10oz Premium Quality Cod Loins (2pc) Hand Breaded in Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. (our most popular style). Served with French Fries.
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
PUB STYLE
14oz Pollock Filets Hand dipped in our House Beer Batter & Panko Breading. Served with French Fries.
Clam Chowder CUP$5.00
Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!
BRITISH$17.00
Clam Chowder BOWL$8.00
Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206

Nashville TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
