Sandwiches
American

Boston Deli Grill & Market

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

StarStarStarStar

59 Reviews

$$

6231 E. 61 St.

Tulsa, OK 74136

Popular Items

Pasta Salad w/ Artichoke & Veggies$2.75
Bowtie & penne pastas, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, red bell, broccoli, cilantro, parsley, feta cheese, FF Italian dressing.
Quinoa Tabouli$3.00
Quinoa, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, corn, Italian parsley, bell pepper, green onion, lemon juice, & olive oil. Yum!!!
Wed Special - Ken's Hot Chicken$11.95
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun w/ House pickles, slaw, and Comeback sauce (a spicy aioli). Choose Hot or "Screamin" Hot! With our House sweet potato chips.
Tuesday - Fried Chicken$17.00
Half chicken, Smashed Red Skin Potatoes, Grilled Green Beans , and cheesy biscuit
Reuben on Jewish Rye$13.00
House corned beef, fresh kraut w/ toasted caraway, big eye Swiss, grained mustard, Russian dressing on Jewish Rye. Grilled to perfection!
Chips$1.75
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt, Jalapeno, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Smokehouse BBQ, Baked Lays, or Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar. Type in description please.
Red Skin Potato Salad$2.75
Baby red potato, hard boiled egg, celery, cucumber, red onion, mayo.
Applewood Roasted Beef Au Jus$12.00
House Favorite! Hasty Bake sliced top round on a baguette w/ jus. Served w/ horseradish, basil mayo, and sharp cheddar. Try it with caramelized onions!
Applewood Smoked Turkey Breast$9.00
Hasty Bake Applewood smoked natural turkey breast, no hormones, no antibiotics. Your choice of bread, cheese, lettuce and tomato included. Try it with avocado!!
BBQ Brisket Burger$17.00
Voted Tulsa's Best Burger! House ground brisket w/ basil aioli, rosemary bacon, & cheddar cheese on a house potato bun. Side of herb-truffle chili dusted House cut fries. (Yeah that's a mouthful!) Enjoy!! Other sides available for additional charge.
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa OK 74136

Directions

