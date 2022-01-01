Go
Boston Hot Dog Company

Come in and enjoy!

HOT DOGS • GRILL

60 Washington St • $

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$4.75
Blt Dog$6.75
thick sliced bacon, arugula, tomato, harissa aioli
Chicago Dog$6.50
mustard, house relish, onion, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, poppy seed bun
Denk Dog$7.50
nacho cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, jalapeños
Rosemary Parm Fries$5.50
Perro Loco$9.25
chorizo, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema, shaved iceberg lettuce, cotija cheese
Coke Product$2.25
The O.G$5.50
mustard, house relish, onion, sport pepper
(BYOD) The Mutt$5.50
build your own dog
Carnival Dog$6.75
house made beef chili, nacho cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

60 Washington St

Salem MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

