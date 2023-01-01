Boston restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is more than a trophy town that tens of thousands of college students call home every year: it’s also a thriving food city that nods to the past while embracing the future. There are thousands of restaurants to choose from – everything from classic red-sauce Italian in the North End to French bistros in the South End, historic taverns older than the United States itself, and trendy new spots popping up all over town.



Cross the river into Cambridge and you’ll find authentic Korean barbecue, pho, and ramen restaurants supported by the city’s college-aged population. There’s plenty to love about the Boston restaurant scene, especially if you’re into seafood and fresh produce. Local New England lobsters, oysters, clams, and fish are easy to find, thanks to Boston’s proximity to both Cape Cod and the North Shore. And if all that seafood makes you thirsty? Home to some of the oldest breweries in America, there’s always something interesting on draft in Boston, especially if you head over to one of the town’s 20 or so craft breweries. If you’re not a beer drinker, don’t worry. There’s plenty of cider, local wine, and even local craft spirits to be explored, too.