Boston restaurants you'll love

Boston restaurants
  • Boston

Top restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is more than a trophy town that tens of thousands of college students call home every year: it’s also a thriving food city that nods to the past while embracing the future. There are thousands of restaurants to choose from – everything from classic red-sauce Italian in the North End to French bistros in the South End, historic taverns older than the United States itself, and trendy new spots popping up all over town.

Cross the river into Cambridge and you’ll find authentic Korean barbecue, pho, and ramen restaurants supported by the city’s college-aged population. There’s plenty to love about the Boston restaurant scene, especially if you’re into seafood and fresh produce. Local New England lobsters, oysters, clams, and fish are easy to find, thanks to Boston’s proximity to both Cape Cod and the North Shore. And if all that seafood makes you thirsty? Home to some of the oldest breweries in America, there’s always something interesting on draft in Boston, especially if you head over to one of the town’s 20 or so craft breweries. If you’re not a beer drinker, don’t worry. There’s plenty of cider, local wine, and even local craft spirits to be explored, too.

Boston's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Breakfast & brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Bars & lounges
Seafood
Brewpubs & breweries
Burgers
Sandwich
BBQ
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean
Salad
Food trucks
Thai
Indian
Dessert & ice cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Chinese
French
Juice & smoothies
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Latin american
Korean
Middle eastern
Must-try Boston restaurants

Banner pic

 

Gigi

431 Columbus Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cozze al Vino Bianco$15.00
PEI mussels, white vine, garlic, uni butter, parsley, lemon juice
Ceaser$13.00
baby romaine, parmesan, creamy dressing, avocado
Polpette$15.00
rice ball meat ragout, cheese, smoked tomato sauce
More about Gigi
Bar Mezzana image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Under A Brick*$35.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta, topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili.
Contains:
-Allium
-Dairy
-Nut
-Nightshade
Side Roasted Mushrooms*$9.00
Button, shiitake, and trumpet royale mushrooms are roasted with shallots, thyme, garlic and deglazed with sherry vinegar
Eggplant Spread*$6.00
Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. Topped with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette, and fried herbs.
Contains:
-Allium
-Dairy
-Nightshade
More about Bar Mezzana
Banner pic

 

Mecha - Seaport

44 Thompson pl, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KFC Bao$8.00
(Korean fried chicken) - gochujang, pickled daikon-carrot, kewpie
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame, Egg, Soy
Kinoko Ramen$14.50
mushroom dashi, shiitake salad, king trumpet, shio kombu(marinated seaweed), brown butter
Allergies: Mushrooms, MSG, Sesame, Soy, Gluten (can accommodate), Dairy (can accommodate)
Spicy Miso$15.50
red miso, chicken broth, chashu (pork belly), wood ear mushrooms, chili oil
Allergies: Soy, Gluten, Sesame, MSG,
Egg (can accommodate) Seeds (can accommodate)
More about Mecha - Seaport
Consumer pic

 

Pollo Lounge & Grill

225 Bowdoin St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4- Whole Chicken/ T M P$19.99
Con papas fritas o tostones | With French fries or fried green plantains
Bozcocho Tres Leches$5.99
Three milks cake
Club Sandwich$14.99
Ham, chicken, pork, Dominican cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ketchup
More about Pollo Lounge & Grill
Banner pic

 

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

201 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Box of Coffee$25.00
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich Assortment$90.00
Includes 3 Breakfast Sandwich, 3 Avocado Breakfast Sandwich, 2 Biscuit & Egg Sandwiches, and 2 Halloumi & Egg Sandwich. Serves 10.
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Shanti image

 

Shanti - Dorchester

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Saag Paneer$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Aloo Gobi$14.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)
Served with Basmati Rice.
Mix Vege Pakora$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
More about Shanti - Dorchester
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Tremont St - Mission Hill, MA

1482 A Tremont St, Boston, MA, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ELOTES$5.99
Corn comes with mayo, cotija cheese, and chili powder.
CARNITAS BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
CARNE ASADA TOSTADA$7.98
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
More about Chilacates - Tremont St - Mission Hill, MA
Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Picco

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula$9.50
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
SM Cheese$13.75
**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!
LG Cheese$22.25
**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!
More about Picco
MIDA image

NOODLES

MIDA - Boston

782 Tremont St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (1543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ARANCINI$10.00
crispy rice fritters, san marzano tomato, fontina cheese
PACCHERI BOLOGNESE$26.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, grana padano, pangrattato
SPACCATELLI AL PESTO$24.00
roasted tomato pesto, fresh basil, calabrian chili
More about MIDA - Boston
Consumer pic

 

Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
'Merica Style$0.00
Our Signature Beef Patty, House Pickles, Double American Cheese, Griddled Onions and Better Than Ketchup
Buffalo Chicken Fries$13.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Choice Between Ranch or Blue Cheese and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
Drizzle of Truffle oil, Grated Parmesan Cheese Sauce, Salt and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
More about Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury
Consumer pic

 

Sunset Cantina - 916 Commonwealth Avenue

916 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cantina Salad$13.00
Side Spanish Rice$4.00
Side Fries$5.00
More about Sunset Cantina - 916 Commonwealth Avenue
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

554 Dudley St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Herb Roasted Chicken$13.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special blend of herbs and spices.
Fried Whiting$14.00
Tender whiting fillets fried until crisp and seasoned with a blend of spices pepper, and garlic.
Oxtail FRI & SAT ONLY$19.00
FRIDAY&SATURDAY ONLY
Succulent, slow-cooked, tender braised oxtail in a rich gravy that will make your rice and peas rejoice
More about Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Main pic

 

American Provisions Catering

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Assorted Sandwiches$0.00
Please select the number of *whole* sandwiches you would like. We will include an assortment of our most popular sandwiches -- the Italian, Farmhouse, Roast Beef, Chickpea, and La Campania -- or you can let us know in the request box below how many of each variety you would like.
Cheese & Charcuterie Platter$0.00
Domestic and imported artisan cheeses and sliced salumi, with accompaniments including nuts, olives, fruits, and herbs. Includes sliced baguette or crackers for serving.
Dessert Platter (per person)$5.00
House-made cookies, dried & fresh fruits, and other delicious dessert items, served on a platter. Priced per person. 10 person minimum
More about American Provisions Catering
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dirty Wings$0.00
Juicy bone-in chicken wings cooked to order then topped with your choice of sauce
Basket of Dirty Fries$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
Chicken Fingers$0.00
Crispy breaded chicken fingers with choice of dip
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse - Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Coffee$3.75
Freshly brewed iced coffee. Carefully sourced and small batch roasted in Brighton.
Sunrise$10.95
Applewood smoked bacon, eggs, and sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel or bread. Vegan and gluten free substitutes available. Looking for more customization options? Try "Build Your Bagel" to make your own custom sandwich.
Iced Matcha Latte$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse - Berklee
Consumer pic

 

ZO Greek

92 State Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avgolemono$0.00
traditional lemon, chicken & rice soup
Spanakopita$7.00
spinach and Feta cheese wrapped in crispy phyllo
The Original Pork Gyro$10.50
on grilled pita with tzatziki, tomato, onion & parsley
More about ZO Greek
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$6.25
Fried dough pastry with melted dulce de leche or nutella
Bowl$9.99
Rice, lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream + protein
Bowl / Salad$9.99
Rice or romaine lettuce, + choice of protein+ Four complementary toppings
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Board$16.00
assorted artisanal cheeses (3), grilled crostini, appropriate sweets and savories
Grass Fed Burger$18.00
brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, served with french fries
Pan Roasted Shrimp$14.00
seared shrimp, new orleans style, peppery butter sauce accented with herbs & dark beer, grilled ciabatta
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Main pic

 

Bailey & Sage - 53 State - 53 State st

53 State st, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steakhouse Salad$15.95
Fresh mixed greens, color fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, crispy onion straws mixed with sweet & smoky Chipotle Aioli topped with grilled steak.
Traditional Sandwich$14.95
Create your own Custom Sandwich
Chips$2.50
Choose from our assorted Cape Cod Chips
More about Bailey & Sage - 53 State - 53 State st
FLOUR CLARENDON ST image

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
iced coffee$3.75
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$13.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, mayo (df, w/o nuts)
roast beef sandwich$12.75
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, country roll (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12pc Wings$13.00
Lg Fungus Amongus$19.00
Basket Fries$6.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Main pic

 

City Tap - Fort Point

10 Boston Wharf, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
City Tap Prime Burger$18.00
Brioche bun, American Cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles.
Pretzels & Pimento$14.00
Southern pimento cheese spread, maple - bourbon mustard, soft pretzel sticks.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
pickled green tomatoes, pimento cheese spread, shredded romaine.
More about City Tap - Fort Point
Consumer pic

 

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
iced mocha$5.10
Double espresso, chocolate sauce, sweetened dark cocoa, your choice of milk, over ice.
iced honey lavender latte$5.35
The perfect blend of lavender syrup and honey. Enjoy sweet, floral, and fruity notes in your cup. Double espresso, your choice milk, served over ice.
iced campfire s'more latte macchiato$5.35
Chocolate and graham cracker flavors come together with your choice of milk, topped with a brûléed marshmallow and double espresso, all over ice.
Marshmallow is plant-based and contains soy. Drink contains honey
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Reunion BBQ

439 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork Tray$18.00
Our trays are served with your choice of 2 side items. Texas Toast may be included by request.
The Wings$13.00
Choice of Buffalo, Hot Honey or Dry Rub.
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Spicy BBQ$2.00
A mix of our Texas style BBQ with a touch of habanero peppers.
More about Reunion BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Myers and Chang

1145 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ming's Market Greens$12.00
Leafy greens from Ming's Market tossed in fermented tofu sauce with sliced garlic. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free
Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Chicken + Bok Choy$25.00
Wok chareed udon noodles with black bean-oyster sauce, chili flake, bok choy + chicken. 🌶 🌶 nut-free
Nasi Goreng (Indonesian Fried Rice)$25.00
Fried rice with pork, shrimp, pineapple + Thai basil, topped with spicy chili sambal, crispy shallots + a fried egg. 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free
More about Myers and Chang
Consumer pic

 

Mei Mei Dumplings

58 Old Colony Avenue, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Sticky Rice Berry Dessert Dumpling$5.00
A Chinese dessert-inspired dumpling made with black and white sticky rice, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut cream, with a dried lavender-infused wrapper. (3pcs)
[vegan]
The Double Awesome Sandwich$9.50
Two oozy eggs, Cabot cheddar cheese, & our local greens pesto, tucked into a scallion pancake. (tree nut & peanut-free pesto). [vegetarian]
Contains: gluten, dairy (lactose-free cheese), allium, egg
The "O.G." Chicken Congee (hot)$11.00
Congee with Lilac Hedge farm pastured chicken, tea egg, oyster mushrooms and local veggies. Topped with scallions, furikake, and kimchi.
More about Mei Mei Dumplings
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough - Back Bay

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
More about Dirty Water Dough - Back Bay
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Wrap$13.00
Turkey, guacamole, swiss, bacon, tomato, mayo & lettuce
Steak Spring Rolls$14.00
Chipotle Sauce
Steak Tips$19.00
Marinated steak tips served with fries or rice pilaf & salad
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BPS$10.95
Roasted turkey, avocado, artichoke spread, yellow cheddar, and lettuce on multigrain bread.
Michelle's Bowl$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Egg with house sauce and sauteed spinach, grilled and served on a brioche roll with a choice of cheddar/pepper jack/swiss
More about Dudley Cafe
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse - Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Matcha Latte$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
Build Your Bagel$3.00
Build your own bagel with cream cheese, or make a fully customized sandwich with all our ingredients.
Iced Latte$5.75
Espresso with milk, 16 oz. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in the Berkshires, MA.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse - Symphony

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (181 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (480 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)
