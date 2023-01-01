Boston restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston is more than a trophy town that tens of thousands of college students call home every year: it’s also a thriving food city that nods to the past while embracing the future. There are thousands of restaurants to choose from – everything from classic red-sauce Italian in the North End to French bistros in the South End, historic taverns older than the United States itself, and trendy new spots popping up all over town.
Cross the river into Cambridge and you’ll find authentic Korean barbecue, pho, and ramen restaurants supported by the city’s college-aged population. There’s plenty to love about the Boston restaurant scene, especially if you’re into seafood and fresh produce. Local New England lobsters, oysters, clams, and fish are easy to find, thanks to Boston’s proximity to both Cape Cod and the North Shore. And if all that seafood makes you thirsty? Home to some of the oldest breweries in America, there’s always something interesting on draft in Boston, especially if you head over to one of the town’s 20 or so craft breweries. If you’re not a beer drinker, don’t worry. There’s plenty of cider, local wine, and even local craft spirits to be explored, too.
Boston's top cuisines
Must-try Boston restaurants
Gigi
431 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Cozze al Vino Bianco
|$15.00
PEI mussels, white vine, garlic, uni butter, parsley, lemon juice
|Ceaser
|$13.00
baby romaine, parmesan, creamy dressing, avocado
|Polpette
|$15.00
rice ball meat ragout, cheese, smoked tomato sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Under A Brick*
|$35.00
Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta, topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili.
Contains:
-Allium
-Dairy
-Nut
-Nightshade
|Side Roasted Mushrooms*
|$9.00
Button, shiitake, and trumpet royale mushrooms are roasted with shallots, thyme, garlic and deglazed with sherry vinegar
|Eggplant Spread*
|$6.00
Made with roasted and peeled eggplant mixed with garlic, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, parsley and olive oil. Topped with crumbled goat cheese, a honey and chili vinaigrette, and fried herbs.
Contains:
-Allium
-Dairy
-Nightshade
Mecha - Seaport
44 Thompson pl, Boston
|Popular items
|KFC Bao
|$8.00
(Korean fried chicken) - gochujang, pickled daikon-carrot, kewpie
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame, Egg, Soy
|Kinoko Ramen
|$14.50
mushroom dashi, shiitake salad, king trumpet, shio kombu(marinated seaweed), brown butter
Allergies: Mushrooms, MSG, Sesame, Soy, Gluten (can accommodate), Dairy (can accommodate)
|Spicy Miso
|$15.50
red miso, chicken broth, chashu (pork belly), wood ear mushrooms, chili oil
Allergies: Soy, Gluten, Sesame, MSG,
Egg (can accommodate) Seeds (can accommodate)
Pollo Lounge & Grill
225 Bowdoin St, Dorchester
|Popular items
|4- Whole Chicken/ T M P
|$19.99
Con papas fritas o tostones | With French fries or fried green plantains
|Bozcocho Tres Leches
|$5.99
Three milks cake
|Club Sandwich
|$14.99
Ham, chicken, pork, Dominican cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ketchup
Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
201 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Box of Coffee
|$25.00
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich Assortment
|$90.00
Includes 3 Breakfast Sandwich, 3 Avocado Breakfast Sandwich, 2 Biscuit & Egg Sandwiches, and 2 Halloumi & Egg Sandwich. Serves 10.
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Shanti - Dorchester
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer
|$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Aloo Gobi
|$14.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)
Served with Basmati Rice.
|Mix Vege Pakora
|$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
Chilacates - Tremont St - Mission Hill, MA
1482 A Tremont St, Boston, MA, Roxbury
|Popular items
|ELOTES
|$5.99
Corn comes with mayo, cotija cheese, and chili powder.
|CARNITAS BOWL
|$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
|CARNE ASADA TOSTADA
|$7.98
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Arugula
|$9.50
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
|SM Cheese
|$13.75
**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!
|LG Cheese
|$22.25
**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!
NOODLES
MIDA - Boston
782 Tremont St., Boston
|Popular items
|ARANCINI
|$10.00
crispy rice fritters, san marzano tomato, fontina cheese
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$26.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, grana padano, pangrattato
|SPACCATELLI AL PESTO
|$24.00
roasted tomato pesto, fresh basil, calabrian chili
Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|'Merica Style
|$0.00
Our Signature Beef Patty, House Pickles, Double American Cheese, Griddled Onions and Better Than Ketchup
|Buffalo Chicken Fries
|$13.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Choice Between Ranch or Blue Cheese and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$9.00
Drizzle of Truffle oil, Grated Parmesan Cheese Sauce, Salt and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
Sunset Cantina - 916 Commonwealth Avenue
916 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Cantina Salad
|$13.00
|Side Spanish Rice
|$4.00
|Side Fries
|$5.00
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Herb Roasted Chicken
|$13.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special blend of herbs and spices.
|Fried Whiting
|$14.00
Tender whiting fillets fried until crisp and seasoned with a blend of spices pepper, and garlic.
|Oxtail FRI & SAT ONLY
|$19.00
FRIDAY&SATURDAY ONLY
Succulent, slow-cooked, tender braised oxtail in a rich gravy that will make your rice and peas rejoice
American Provisions Catering
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Assorted Sandwiches
|$0.00
Please select the number of *whole* sandwiches you would like. We will include an assortment of our most popular sandwiches -- the Italian, Farmhouse, Roast Beef, Chickpea, and La Campania -- or you can let us know in the request box below how many of each variety you would like.
|Cheese & Charcuterie Platter
|$0.00
Domestic and imported artisan cheeses and sliced salumi, with accompaniments including nuts, olives, fruits, and herbs. Includes sliced baguette or crackers for serving.
|Dessert Platter (per person)
|$5.00
House-made cookies, dried & fresh fruits, and other delicious dessert items, served on a platter. Priced per person. 10 person minimum
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Popular items
|Dirty Wings
|$0.00
Juicy bone-in chicken wings cooked to order then topped with your choice of sauce
|Basket of Dirty Fries
|$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
|Chicken Fingers
|$0.00
Crispy breaded chicken fingers with choice of dip
Pavement Coffeehouse - Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
|$3.75
Freshly brewed iced coffee. Carefully sourced and small batch roasted in Brighton.
|Sunrise
|$10.95
Applewood smoked bacon, eggs, and sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel or bread. Vegan and gluten free substitutes available. Looking for more customization options? Try "Build Your Bagel" to make your own custom sandwich.
|Iced Matcha Latte
|$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
ZO Greek
92 State Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Avgolemono
|$0.00
traditional lemon, chicken & rice soup
|Spanakopita
|$7.00
spinach and Feta cheese wrapped in crispy phyllo
|The Original Pork Gyro
|$10.50
on grilled pita with tzatziki, tomato, onion & parsley
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Churros
|$6.25
Fried dough pastry with melted dulce de leche or nutella
|Bowl
|$9.99
Rice, lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream + protein
|Bowl / Salad
|$9.99
Rice or romaine lettuce, + choice of protein+ Four complementary toppings
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Cheese Board
|$16.00
assorted artisanal cheeses (3), grilled crostini, appropriate sweets and savories
|Grass Fed Burger
|$18.00
brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, served with french fries
|Pan Roasted Shrimp
|$14.00
seared shrimp, new orleans style, peppery butter sauce accented with herbs & dark beer, grilled ciabatta
Bailey & Sage - 53 State - 53 State st
53 State st, Boston
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Salad
|$15.95
Fresh mixed greens, color fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, crispy onion straws mixed with sweet & smoky Chipotle Aioli topped with grilled steak.
|Traditional Sandwich
|$14.95
Create your own Custom Sandwich
|Chips
|$2.50
Choose from our assorted Cape Cod Chips
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|iced coffee
|$3.75
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$13.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, mayo (df, w/o nuts)
|roast beef sandwich
|$12.75
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, country roll (w/o nuts)
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|12pc Wings
|$13.00
|Lg Fungus Amongus
|$19.00
|Basket Fries
|$6.00
City Tap - Fort Point
10 Boston Wharf, Boston
|Popular items
|City Tap Prime Burger
|$18.00
Brioche bun, American Cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles.
|Pretzels & Pimento
|$14.00
Southern pimento cheese spread, maple - bourbon mustard, soft pretzel sticks.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
pickled green tomatoes, pimento cheese spread, shredded romaine.
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|iced mocha
|$5.10
Double espresso, chocolate sauce, sweetened dark cocoa, your choice of milk, over ice.
|iced honey lavender latte
|$5.35
The perfect blend of lavender syrup and honey. Enjoy sweet, floral, and fruity notes in your cup. Double espresso, your choice milk, served over ice.
|iced campfire s'more latte macchiato
|$5.35
Chocolate and graham cracker flavors come together with your choice of milk, topped with a brûléed marshmallow and double espresso, all over ice.
Marshmallow is plant-based and contains soy. Drink contains honey
Reunion BBQ
439 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Tray
|$18.00
Our trays are served with your choice of 2 side items. Texas Toast may be included by request.
|The Wings
|$13.00
Choice of Buffalo, Hot Honey or Dry Rub.
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Spicy BBQ
|$2.00
A mix of our Texas style BBQ with a touch of habanero peppers.
Myers and Chang
1145 Washington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Ming's Market Greens
|$12.00
Leafy greens from Ming's Market tossed in fermented tofu sauce with sliced garlic. vegetarian/vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free
|Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Chicken + Bok Choy
|$25.00
Wok chareed udon noodles with black bean-oyster sauce, chili flake, bok choy + chicken. 🌶 🌶 nut-free
|Nasi Goreng (Indonesian Fried Rice)
|$25.00
Fried rice with pork, shrimp, pineapple + Thai basil, topped with spicy chili sambal, crispy shallots + a fried egg. 🌶 🌶 gluten-free, nut-free
Mei Mei Dumplings
58 Old Colony Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Coconut Sticky Rice Berry Dessert Dumpling
|$5.00
A Chinese dessert-inspired dumpling made with black and white sticky rice, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut cream, with a dried lavender-infused wrapper. (3pcs)
[vegan]
|The Double Awesome Sandwich
|$9.50
Two oozy eggs, Cabot cheddar cheese, & our local greens pesto, tucked into a scallion pancake. (tree nut & peanut-free pesto). [vegetarian]
Contains: gluten, dairy (lactose-free cheese), allium, egg
|The "O.G." Chicken Congee (hot)
|$11.00
Congee with Lilac Hedge farm pastured chicken, tea egg, oyster mushrooms and local veggies. Topped with scallions, furikake, and kimchi.
Dirty Water Dough - Back Bay
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Popular items
|California Wrap
|$13.00
Turkey, guacamole, swiss, bacon, tomato, mayo & lettuce
|Steak Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Chipotle Sauce
|Steak Tips
|$19.00
Marinated steak tips served with fries or rice pilaf & salad
Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St, Roxbury
|Popular items
|BPS
|$10.95
Roasted turkey, avocado, artichoke spread, yellow cheddar, and lettuce on multigrain bread.
|Michelle's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
Egg with house sauce and sauteed spinach, grilled and served on a brioche roll with a choice of cheddar/pepper jack/swiss
Pavement Coffeehouse - Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Iced Matcha Latte
|$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
|Build Your Bagel
|$3.00
Build your own bagel with cream cheese, or make a fully customized sandwich with all our ingredients.
|Iced Latte
|$5.75
Espresso with milk, 16 oz. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in the Berkshires, MA.
