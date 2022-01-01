Back Bay restaurants you'll love

Must-try Back Bay restaurants

CGK on Newbury image

 

CGK on Newbury

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Buttermilk Ranch
and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
6 Pieces$16.00
All tenders are served with House Pickles.
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic or “Make it Spicy”
TWO SAUCES OF YOUR COICE: Buffalo, BBQ, or Buttermilk Ranch
Fry Me Up$12.00
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about CGK on Newbury
Coco Leaf Newbury image

SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Coco Leaf Newbury

303 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mangonada Smoothie$8.15
Mexican smothie , mixed of mango and tamarine. Its' sweet and sour with a hint of lime
Thai Tea
Muffin$3.50
More about Coco Leaf Newbury
FLOUR CLARENDON ST image

 

FLOUR CLARENDON ST

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
banana bread$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
cappuccino$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
almond macaroon$3.00
gluten free and vegan
More about FLOUR CLARENDON ST
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
Garden Salad$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen image

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen$14.58
Heavily Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
Edamame 毛豆$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge

131 Dartmouth St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Scallion Roll$7.25
Crabstick roll$5.00
Nameko Miso Soup$5.95
More about Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
Mistral - Boston image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mistral - Boston

223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON

Avg 4.7 (8058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato$27.00
Mozzarella & Oregano
White Cheese$28.00
Whipped Ricotta, Hot Pepper, Sea Salt & Arugula
Sushi Grade Tuna Tartare$26.00
Crispy Wontons, Ginger & Soy
More about Mistral - Boston
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelette*$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
Chicken Strip Basket$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Casa Romero image

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian FAJA$24.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
Enchilada Verde$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
Chicken FAJA$24.00
Chicken breast fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
BEST SELLER
More about Casa Romero
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TO-GO C&S MARGARITA$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
FIESTA BOX$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
More about CITRUS & SALT
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Newbury Maki$14.50
Salmon, avocado, tobiko and tempura flakes topped w/ a layer of spicy crab stick and squid, grilled to the perfection. (8 pcs)
Salmon Skin Roll$8.95
Broiled salmon skin roll wrapped with our special bonito flakes. (6 pcs)
Umai Maki$14.50
Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)
More about Umai
Ostra image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Ostra

1 charles st south, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Spanish Octopus$28.00
Lemon, Olive Oil, Crispy Salt Capers, Raw Sweet Vidalias
Hamachi Crudo*$23.00
Citrus, Aji Aioli, Cilantro
Jalapeño Oil, Mexican Chiltepin Pepper
Powder Point Oysters*$27.00
Duxbury, Massachusetts
6 each
More about Ostra
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Mac & Cheese$14.00
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$20.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
Cornish Pasty Co image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
Bangers & Mash$19.95
Homemade pork sage sausage, grilled onion, red wine gravy, and mashed potatoes.
Served with red wine gravy.
Oven Chips$7.95
Freshly cut oven baked chips, seasoned with cracked black peppercorn and salt. Served with ketchup
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Sorellina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorellina

One Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MACCHERONCELLI$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
TUNA*$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
ARUGULA ºº$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
More about Sorellina
Naco Taco Food Truck image

 

Naco Taco Food Truck

354 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Taco Combo$18.00
Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
Two Taco Combo$13.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
Shrimp
our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan.fried shrimp / cabbage slaw / cilantro / chipotle aioli
More about Naco Taco Food Truck
Club Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari Fritti$13.00
With banana peppers, tomato basil and jalapeno aioli dipping sauce.
Make it a basket with fries and coleslaw. add $4.00
Seasonal Fruit Pie$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
Sauteed Chicken Breast$20.00
Chicken breast sautéed with sliced wild mushrooms and asparagus.
Placed over mushrooms and Parmesan risotto
More about Club Cafe
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
More about La Neta
PURO ceviche bar image

SEAFOOD

PURO ceviche bar

264 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
Ceviche Mixto$24.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
Tacos de Pescado$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
More about PURO ceviche bar
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tator Tots$11.75
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.25
Grilled Cheese$9.95
More about The Corner Tavern
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
spicy pickles, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina honey mustard
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp$16.00
creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity, andouille sausage
2 Prime Burger Sliders$12.00
pepperjack cheese, sweet pickles, shredded lettuce, chipotle remoulade
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Porto image

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*$40.00
Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis$32.00
Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy$12.00
More about Porto
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Irish Benny$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Hash Quiche$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Select Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Select Oyster Bar

50 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Octopus$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
Romanesco Cauliflower$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
Halibut$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
More about Select Oyster Bar
UNI image

 

UNI

370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ikura - Smoked Salmon Roe Nigiri (2pc)$17.00
drawn butter
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
general tso, scallion, sesame
More about UNI
Grand Tour image

SEAFOOD

Grand Tour

314 Newbury Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peas & Carrots$13.00
Jambon de Paris$10.00
Brussels$13.00
More about Grand Tour
Anna's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
More about Anna's Taqueria
Parish Cafe & Bar image

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD$18.50
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
THE ZUNI ROLL$17.00
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
Revival - OPOS image

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Coffee$2.75
Build Your Own Sandwich$6.00
Iced Coffee$3.50
More about Revival - OPOS
The Oyster Club image

 

The Oyster Club

79 Park Plaza, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Oyster Club

