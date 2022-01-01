Back Bay restaurants you'll love
Back Bay's top cuisines
Must-try Back Bay restaurants
CGK on Newbury
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Fries
|$12.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Buttermilk Ranch
and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
|6 Pieces
|$16.00
All tenders are served with House Pickles.
CHOOSE YOUR CHICKEN: Classic or “Make it Spicy”
TWO SAUCES OF YOUR COICE: Buffalo, BBQ, or Buttermilk Ranch
|Fry Me Up
|$12.00
Fry Me Up (Made With Dark Meat)
Toasted Brioche, Lettuce, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Coco Leaf Newbury
303 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Mangonada Smoothie
|$8.15
Mexican smothie , mixed of mango and tamarine. Its' sweet and sour with a hint of lime
|Thai Tea
|Muffin
|$3.50
FLOUR CLARENDON ST
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|banana bread
|$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|almond macaroon
|$3.00
gluten free and vegan
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.58
Heavily Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
|Edamame 毛豆
|$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
|鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle
|$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
131 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Yellowtail Scallion Roll
|$7.25
|Crabstick roll
|$5.00
|Nameko Miso Soup
|$5.95
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mistral - Boston
223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON
|Popular items
|Tomato
|$27.00
Mozzarella & Oregano
|White Cheese
|$28.00
Whipped Ricotta, Hot Pepper, Sea Salt & Arugula
|Sushi Grade Tuna Tartare
|$26.00
Crispy Wontons, Ginger & Soy
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelette*
|$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
|Cold Brew Iced Coffee
|$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Popular items
|Vegetarian FAJA
|$24.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
|Enchilada Verde
|$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
|Chicken FAJA
|$24.00
Chicken breast fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
BEST SELLER
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|Popular items
|TO-GO C&S MARGARITA
|$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
|FRIED CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
|FIESTA BOX
|$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Newbury Maki
|$14.50
Salmon, avocado, tobiko and tempura flakes topped w/ a layer of spicy crab stick and squid, grilled to the perfection. (8 pcs)
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.95
Broiled salmon skin roll wrapped with our special bonito flakes. (6 pcs)
|Umai Maki
|$14.50
Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Ostra
1 charles st south, Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$28.00
Lemon, Olive Oil, Crispy Salt Capers, Raw Sweet Vidalias
|Hamachi Crudo*
|$23.00
Citrus, Aji Aioli, Cilantro
Jalapeño Oil, Mexican Chiltepin Pepper
|Powder Point Oysters*
|$27.00
Duxbury, Massachusetts
6 each
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Reg Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
|Bangers & Mash
|$19.95
Homemade pork sage sausage, grilled onion, red wine gravy, and mashed potatoes.
Served with red wine gravy.
|Oven Chips
|$7.95
Freshly cut oven baked chips, seasoned with cracked black peppercorn and salt. Served with ketchup
FRENCH FRIES
Sorellina
One Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|MACCHERONCELLI
|$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
|TUNA*
|$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
|ARUGULA ºº
|$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
Naco Taco Food Truck
354 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Three Taco Combo
|$18.00
Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
|Two Taco Combo
|$13.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
|Shrimp
our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan.fried shrimp / cabbage slaw / cilantro / chipotle aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.00
With banana peppers, tomato basil and jalapeno aioli dipping sauce.
Make it a basket with fries and coleslaw. add $4.00
|Seasonal Fruit Pie
|$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
|Sauteed Chicken Breast
|$20.00
Chicken breast sautéed with sliced wild mushrooms and asparagus.
Placed over mushrooms and Parmesan risotto
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
|AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
|POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
SEAFOOD
PURO ceviche bar
264 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
|Ceviche Mixto
|$24.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
|Tacos de Pescado
|$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
The Corner Tavern
421 Marlborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Tator Tots
|$11.75
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$14.25
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.95
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Popular items
|2 Fried Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
spicy pickles, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina honey mustard
|New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
|$16.00
creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity, andouille sausage
|2 Prime Burger Sliders
|$12.00
pepperjack cheese, sweet pickles, shredded lettuce, chipotle remoulade
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*
|$40.00
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis
|$32.00
|Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy
|$12.00
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Popular items
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
|Irish Benny
|$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
|Hash Quiche
|$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Select Oyster Bar
50 Gloucester St, Boston
|Popular items
|Spanish Octopus
|$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
|Romanesco Cauliflower
|$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
|Halibut
|$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
UNI
370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Ikura - Smoked Salmon Roe Nigiri (2pc)
|$17.00
drawn butter
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
general tso, scallion, sesame
SEAFOOD
Grand Tour
314 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Peas & Carrots
|$13.00
|Jambon de Paris
|$10.00
|Brussels
|$13.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Popular items
|Regular Carnitas Burrito
|$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Steak Burrito
|$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.50
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
|THE ZUNI ROLL
|$17.00
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
|THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.00
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
|Popular items
|Hot Coffee
|$2.75
|Build Your Own Sandwich
|$6.00
|Iced Coffee
|$3.50
- 2