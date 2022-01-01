Back Bay bars & lounges you'll love

Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Back Bay

CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TO-GO C&S MARGARITA$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
FIESTA BOX$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
More about CITRUS & SALT
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Mac & Cheese$14.00
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$20.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
Cornish Pasty Co image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
Bangers & Mash$19.95
Homemade pork sage sausage, grilled onion, red wine gravy, and mashed potatoes.
Served with red wine gravy.
Oven Chips$7.95
Freshly cut oven baked chips, seasoned with cracked black peppercorn and salt. Served with ketchup
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Sorellina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorellina

One Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MACCHERONCELLI$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
TUNA*$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
ARUGULA ºº$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
More about Sorellina
Club Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari Fritti$13.00
With banana peppers, tomato basil and jalapeno aioli dipping sauce.
Make it a basket with fries and coleslaw. add $4.00
Seasonal Fruit Pie$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
Sauteed Chicken Breast$20.00
Chicken breast sautéed with sliced wild mushrooms and asparagus.
Placed over mushrooms and Parmesan risotto
More about Club Cafe
PURO ceviche bar image

SEAFOOD

PURO ceviche bar

264 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
Ceviche Mixto$24.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
Tacos de Pescado$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
More about PURO ceviche bar
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tator Tots$11.75
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.25
Grilled Cheese$9.95
More about The Corner Tavern
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Fried Chicken Sliders$14.00
spicy pickles, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina honey mustard
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp$16.00
creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity, andouille sausage
2 Prime Burger Sliders$12.00
pepperjack cheese, sweet pickles, shredded lettuce, chipotle remoulade
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Porto image

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*$40.00
Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis$32.00
Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy$12.00
More about Porto
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Irish Benny$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Hash Quiche$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Select Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Select Oyster Bar

50 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Octopus$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
Romanesco Cauliflower$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
Halibut$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
More about Select Oyster Bar
Grand Tour image

SEAFOOD

Grand Tour

314 Newbury Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peas & Carrots$13.00
Jambon de Paris$10.00
Brussels$13.00
More about Grand Tour
Parish Cafe & Bar image

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD$18.50
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
THE ZUNI ROLL$17.00
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
Rochambeau image

 

Rochambeau

900 Boylston Place, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rochambeau
1855 bar a vin image

 

1855 bar a vin

259 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple pie
Turkey diner$49.00
Extra Cranberry Sauce$7.00
More about 1855 bar a vin

