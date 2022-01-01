Back Bay bars & lounges you'll love
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|Popular items
|TO-GO C&S MARGARITA
|$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
|FRIED CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
|FIESTA BOX
|$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Reg Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
|Bangers & Mash
|$19.95
Homemade pork sage sausage, grilled onion, red wine gravy, and mashed potatoes.
Served with red wine gravy.
|Oven Chips
|$7.95
Freshly cut oven baked chips, seasoned with cracked black peppercorn and salt. Served with ketchup
FRENCH FRIES
Sorellina
One Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|MACCHERONCELLI
|$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
|TUNA*
|$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
|ARUGULA ºº
|$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.00
With banana peppers, tomato basil and jalapeno aioli dipping sauce.
Make it a basket with fries and coleslaw. add $4.00
|Seasonal Fruit Pie
|$9.00
changes all the time call to find out todays option
|Sauteed Chicken Breast
|$20.00
Chicken breast sautéed with sliced wild mushrooms and asparagus.
Placed over mushrooms and Parmesan risotto
SEAFOOD
PURO ceviche bar
264 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
|Ceviche Mixto
|$24.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
|Tacos de Pescado
|$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
The Corner Tavern
421 Marlborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Tator Tots
|$11.75
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$14.25
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.95
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Popular items
|2 Fried Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
spicy pickles, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina honey mustard
|New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
|$16.00
creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity, andouille sausage
|2 Prime Burger Sliders
|$12.00
pepperjack cheese, sweet pickles, shredded lettuce, chipotle remoulade
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*
|$40.00
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis
|$32.00
|Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy
|$12.00
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Popular items
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
|Irish Benny
|$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
|Hash Quiche
|$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Select Oyster Bar
50 Gloucester St, Boston
|Popular items
|Spanish Octopus
|$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
|Romanesco Cauliflower
|$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
|Halibut
|$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
SEAFOOD
Grand Tour
314 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Peas & Carrots
|$13.00
|Jambon de Paris
|$10.00
|Brussels
|$13.00
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.50
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
|THE ZUNI ROLL
|$17.00
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
|THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.00
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad
1855 bar a vin
259 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Apple pie
|Turkey diner
|$49.00
|Extra Cranberry Sauce
|$7.00