Back Bay breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Back Bay

Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelette*$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
Chicken Strip Basket$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Irish Benny$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Hash Quiche$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Revival - OPOS image

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Coffee$2.75
Build Your Own Sandwich$6.00
Iced Coffee$3.50
More about Revival - OPOS
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plain Jane$5.00
egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin
Bagelicious$6.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
Chop It Like It's Hot$11.50
roasted turkey, romaine, broccoli situation, garlic roasted carrots, pickled red onion, garlic croutons, miso poppy vinaigrette
More about Revival Cafe

