Back Bay breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Back Bay
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelette*
$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
Chicken Strip Basket
$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
Popular items
Taco After Party
$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Irish Benny
$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Hash Quiche
$14.50
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with a dollop of sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & homemade toast.
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
Popular items
Hot Coffee
$2.75
Build Your Own Sandwich
$6.00
Iced Coffee
$3.50
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
Popular items
Plain Jane
$5.00
egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin
Bagelicious
$6.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
Chop It Like It's Hot
$11.50
roasted turkey, romaine, broccoli situation, garlic roasted carrots, pickled red onion, garlic croutons, miso poppy vinaigrette