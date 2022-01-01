Back Bay sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Back Bay
More about FLOUR CLARENDON ST
FLOUR CLARENDON ST
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|banana bread
|$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|almond macaroon
|$3.00
gluten free and vegan
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, house red sauce, Romano cheese
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, artichokes, pickled red onion
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelette*
|$8.95
Three egg omelette served with toast.
|Cold Brew Iced Coffee
|$4.50
Cold brewed iced coffee
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.50
Crispy chicken strips served in a basket with French fries and your choice of sauce(s)
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Reg Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.50
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
|THE ZUNI ROLL
|$17.00
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
|THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.00
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad