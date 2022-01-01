Back Bay Mexican restaurants you'll love
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Vegetarian FAJA
|$24.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
|Enchilada Verde
|$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
|Chicken FAJA
|$24.00
Chicken breast fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
BEST SELLER
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|TO-GO C&S MARGARITA
|$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
|FRIED CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
|FIESTA BOX
|$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
Naco Taco Food Truck
354 Newbury Street, Boston
|Three Taco Combo
|$18.00
Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
|Two Taco Combo
|$13.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
|Shrimp
our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan.fried shrimp / cabbage slaw / cilantro / chipotle aioli
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
|AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
|POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Regular Carnitas Burrito
|$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Steak Burrito
|$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned