Back Bay Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Back Bay

Casa Romero image

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian FAJA$24.00
Grilled seasonal vegetables served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
Enchilada Verde$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
Chicken FAJA$24.00
Chicken breast fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
BEST SELLER
More about Casa Romero
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TO-GO C&S MARGARITA$11.00
el jimador blanco, orange liqueur,
lime, agave; served in a sealed pouch.
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS$11.00
cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, dijon aioli, two tacos per order
FIESTA BOX$55.00
(SERVES 2)
--CHIPS & GUAC--
--CHURROS--
--6 TACOS-- (select 3 of the following tacos)
More about CITRUS & SALT
Naco Taco Food Truck image

 

Naco Taco Food Truck

354 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Taco Combo$18.00
Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
Two Taco Combo$13.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.
Shrimp
our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan.fried shrimp / cabbage slaw / cilantro / chipotle aioli
More about Naco Taco Food Truck
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$5.00
Flour tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
AL PASTOR TACO (MARINATED PORK)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with cilantro & onions
POLLO TACO (CHICKEN)$5.00
Corn tortilla served with pico de gallo & guacamole sauce
More about La Neta
Anna's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
More about Anna's Taqueria

