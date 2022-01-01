Back Bay seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Back Bay
More about Ostra
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Ostra
1 charles st south, Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Spanish Octopus
|$28.00
Lemon, Olive Oil, Crispy Salt Capers, Raw Sweet Vidalias
|Hamachi Crudo*
|$23.00
Citrus, Aji Aioli, Cilantro
Jalapeño Oil, Mexican Chiltepin Pepper
|Powder Point Oysters*
|$27.00
Duxbury, Massachusetts
6 each
More about PURO ceviche bar
SEAFOOD
PURO ceviche bar
264 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Tacos de Pollo
|$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
|Ceviche Mixto
|$24.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
|Tacos de Pescado
|$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
More about Porto
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*
|$40.00
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis
|$32.00
|Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy
|$12.00
More about Select Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Select Oyster Bar
50 Gloucester St, Boston
|Popular items
|Spanish Octopus
|$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
|Romanesco Cauliflower
|$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
|Halibut
|$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
More about Grand Tour
SEAFOOD
Grand Tour
314 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Peas & Carrots
|$13.00
|Jambon de Paris
|$10.00
|Brussels
|$13.00