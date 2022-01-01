Back Bay seafood restaurants you'll love

Ostra image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Ostra

1 charles st south, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Spanish Octopus$28.00
Lemon, Olive Oil, Crispy Salt Capers, Raw Sweet Vidalias
Hamachi Crudo*$23.00
Citrus, Aji Aioli, Cilantro
Jalapeño Oil, Mexican Chiltepin Pepper
Powder Point Oysters*$27.00
Duxbury, Massachusetts
6 each
More about Ostra
PURO ceviche bar image

SEAFOOD

PURO ceviche bar

264 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Pollo$15.00
Blackened chicken, pineapple salsa, spicy aioli
Ceviche Mixto$24.00
White fish, octopus, shrimp, avocado, red onion, red pepper, jalapeno, rocoto sauce
Tacos de Pescado$17.00
Baja style battered fish, avocado, tomato salsa, spicy aioli
More about PURO ceviche bar
Porto image

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*$40.00
Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis$32.00
Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy$12.00
More about Porto
Select Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Select Oyster Bar

50 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Octopus$16.00
braised & seared octopus, roasted tomatillos, blistered sugar snap peas, cilantro, chimichurri, lime
Romanesco Cauliflower$12.00
toasted hazelnut aioli, shallots, lemon, parsley
Halibut$26.00
spring peas & sautéed tendrils, heirloom carrot salad, white wine
More about Select Oyster Bar
Grand Tour image

SEAFOOD

Grand Tour

314 Newbury Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peas & Carrots$13.00
Jambon de Paris$10.00
Brussels$13.00
More about Grand Tour
The Oyster Club image

 

The Oyster Club

79 Park Plaza, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Oyster Club

