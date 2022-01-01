Back Bay sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Back Bay

Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge

131 Dartmouth St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Scallion Roll$7.25
Crabstick roll$5.00
Nameko Miso Soup$5.95
More about Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Newbury Maki$14.50
Salmon, avocado, tobiko and tempura flakes topped w/ a layer of spicy crab stick and squid, grilled to the perfection. (8 pcs)
Salmon Skin Roll$8.95
Broiled salmon skin roll wrapped with our special bonito flakes. (6 pcs)
Umai Maki$14.50
Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)
More about Umai
UNI image

 

UNI

370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ikura - Smoked Salmon Roe Nigiri (2pc)$17.00
drawn butter
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
general tso, scallion, sesame
More about UNI
Shabu Maru image

 

Shabu Maru

10 Huntington Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shabu Maru

