Back Bay sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Back Bay
More about Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
Douzo Modern Japanese Restaurant & Lounge
131 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Yellowtail Scallion Roll
|$7.25
|Crabstick roll
|$5.00
|Nameko Miso Soup
|$5.95
More about Umai
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Newbury Maki
|$14.50
Salmon, avocado, tobiko and tempura flakes topped w/ a layer of spicy crab stick and squid, grilled to the perfection. (8 pcs)
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.95
Broiled salmon skin roll wrapped with our special bonito flakes. (6 pcs)
|Umai Maki
|$14.50
Shrimp, tobiko, avocado, cucumber topped with a layer of crunchy spicy tuna. (8 pcs)
More about UNI
UNI
370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Ikura - Smoked Salmon Roe Nigiri (2pc)
|$17.00
drawn butter
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
general tso, scallion, sesame