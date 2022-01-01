Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve almond cake

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
honey almond cake slice$4.25
delicious cake made with almond flour and honey topped with a sweet cream cheese glaze (veg)
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Newbury

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
Peach Almond Pound Cake (n)$4.25
Peach swirl + almond streusel. Tastes like summer!
More about Revival Cafe - Newbury

