Avocado smoothies in
Back Bay
/
Boston
/
Back Bay
/
Avocado Smoothies
Back Bay restaurants that serve avocado smoothies
SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Coco Leaf Newbury
303 Newbury St, Boston
Avg 5
(2 reviews)
Avocado + Coconut Smoothie
$8.50
More about Coco Leaf Newbury
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
Avg 4.1
(5578 reviews)
Avocado Almond Smoothie
$6.95
Avocado, banana, almond milk and honey
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
