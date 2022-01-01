Avocado toast in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|avocado toast
|$11.00
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Californian Avocado Toast
|$10.95
White sourdough toast topped with avocado, cucumber, bean sprouts, black sesame seeds, & microgreens
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Sally's Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
|Avocado Toast
|$14.50
|Tiny Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Our toasted wheat bread loaded with avocado. Served with scrambled egg and fruit salad.
More about Revival - OPOS
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
|Avocado Toast
|$9.25
6 minute egg, spinach, feta, pickled red onion, everything bagel seasoning, olive oil, aleppo pepper, honey whole wheat
More about b.good
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
665 Boylston St, Boston
|Avocado Toast
|$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat