Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Back Bay

Go
Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding$13.95
Thin slices of homemade bread soaked in a vanilla cream sauce, then layered with a rich chocolate brandy sauce and baked until crispy on the top. Served with a side of crème anglaise and a scoop of ice cream.
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Biscuit Bread Pudding$9.00
RASPBERRY BISCUIT BREAD PUDDING, WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE,
BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING$9.95
WHITE CHOCOLATE
BREAD PUDDING
white chocolate & custard brioche bread pudding, topped with warm chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream
More about Parish Cafe & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay

Carne Asada

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tikka

Mixed Green Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Hummus

Tarts

Map

More near Back Bay to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston