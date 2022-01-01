Bread pudding in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve bread pudding
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
|$13.95
Thin slices of homemade bread soaked in a vanilla cream sauce, then layered with a rich chocolate brandy sauce and baked until crispy on the top. Served with a side of crème anglaise and a scoop of ice cream.
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Raspberry Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$9.00
RASPBERRY BISCUIT BREAD PUDDING, WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE,
BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM