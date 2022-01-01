Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bubble tea in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve bubble tea

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen image

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taro Bubble Tea 芋头奶茶$4.68
Vanilla Bubble Tea 香草奶茶$4.68
Matcha Bubble Tea 绿茶奶茶$4.68
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rooibus Latte Bubble Tea$6.50
A double shot of Rooibos with soy milk and vanilla over ice
Thai Chai Bubble Tea$6.50
Chai tea blended with vanilla ice cream, milk and cinnamon
Matcha Frappe Bubble Tea$6.50
Matcha green tea powder blended with
vanilla ice cream and milk
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe

