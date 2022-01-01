Bubble tea in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve bubble tea
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Taro Bubble Tea 芋头奶茶
|$4.68
|Vanilla Bubble Tea 香草奶茶
|$4.68
|Matcha Bubble Tea 绿茶奶茶
|$4.68
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Rooibus Latte Bubble Tea
|$6.50
A double shot of Rooibos with soy milk and vanilla over ice
|Thai Chai Bubble Tea
|$6.50
Chai tea blended with vanilla ice cream, milk and cinnamon
|Matcha Frappe Bubble Tea
|$6.50
Matcha green tea powder blended with
vanilla ice cream and milk