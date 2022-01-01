Burritos in Back Bay

Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve burritos

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwestern Breakfast Burrito*$10.95
Scrambled eggs, tomato, jalapeños, onion,
refried beans, tortilla chips, and cheddar
wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about La Neta
Breakfast Burrito image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Meg's Burrito$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria

