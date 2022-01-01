Burritos in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Southwestern Breakfast Burrito*
|$10.95
Scrambled eggs, tomato, jalapeños, onion,
refried beans, tortilla chips, and cheddar
wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO (STEAK)
|$11.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Meg's Burrito
|$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
