Chicken caesar salad in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Chicken Caesar Salad image

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.50
chicken, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons *dressing contains raw egg
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.75
The Classic (minus anchovies).
More about Revival - OPOS

Map

Map

