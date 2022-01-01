Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar salad in
Back Bay
/
Boston
/
Back Bay
/
Chicken Caesar Salad
Back Bay restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$10.50
chicken, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons *dressing contains raw egg
More about Revival Cafe
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$8.75
The Classic (minus anchovies).
More about Revival - OPOS
