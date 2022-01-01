Chicken tikka in Back Bay
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
chicken tikka masala naan
$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
Chicken Tikka Masala
$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
Chicken Tikka Salad
$15.95
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served on a bed of romaine & red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber & red onion. Served with a mint-yogurt dressing.