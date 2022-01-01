Chicken tikka in Back Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Chicken Tikka Masala image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
Chicken Tikka Salad$15.95
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served on a bed of romaine & red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber & red onion. Served with a mint-yogurt dressing.
More about Cornish Pasty Co

