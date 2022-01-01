Chocolate cake in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|slice midnight chocolate cake
|$6.00
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
|low fat vegan chocolate cake
|$4.50
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Rich, decadant, chocolatey... and gluten free to boot!