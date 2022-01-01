Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice midnight chocolate cake$6.00
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
low fat vegan chocolate cake$4.50
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.00
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$9.00
Rich, decadant, chocolatey... and gluten free to boot!
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Chocolate Chip Cake$7.50
2 Chocolate Chip Cakes$11.50
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

