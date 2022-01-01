Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Back Bay

Go
Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

tcho chocolate chip cookie image

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Baked fresh daily. Pro-tip: reheat in microwave for a few seconds for a warm treat with gooey chocolate chips.
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!
More about Revival Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay

Chopped Salad

Chicken Pizza

Tikka Masala

Tuna Rolls

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Bread Pudding

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Back Bay to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston