Chocolate chip cookies in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Baked fresh daily. Pro-tip: reheat in microwave for a few seconds for a warm treat with gooey chocolate chips.