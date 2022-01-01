Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Back Bay
/
Boston
/
Back Bay
/
Coleslaw
Back Bay restaurants that serve coleslaw
Crazy good Kitchen
268 Newbury St, Boston
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$1.00
More about Crazy good Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
Avg 4
(1441 reviews)
Side of Coleslaw
$5.00
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay
Burritos
Stew
Chips And Salsa
Cake
Nachos
Carne Asada
Chicken Burritos
Hummus
More near Back Bay to explore
South End
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
North End
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
South Boston
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(698 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston