Cupcakes in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chocolate cupcake
|$5.25
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream
More about Revival Cafe - Newbury
Revival Cafe - Newbury
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Halloween Special: Pumpkin Cupcake!
|$3.50
celebrate Halloween properly w/ this delicious ode to everyone's favorite spooky decoration. cupcakes made w/ real pumpkin puree + topped with silky cream cheese frosting - so festive!
contains: gluten, dairy