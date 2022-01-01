Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Back Bay

Go
Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cupcake$5.25
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream
More about Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
Consumer pic

 

Revival Cafe - Newbury

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Halloween Special: Pumpkin Cupcake!$3.50
celebrate Halloween properly w/ this delicious ode to everyone's favorite spooky decoration. cupcakes made w/ real pumpkin puree + topped with silky cream cheese frosting - so festive!
contains: gluten, dairy
More about Revival Cafe - Newbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay

Hot Chocolate

Almond Cake

Cake

Crunch Salad

Greek Salad

Chicken Tikka

Home Fries

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Back Bay to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston