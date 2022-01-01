Edamame in Back Bay

Go
Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame 毛豆$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.25
More about Umai

Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay

Chicken Wraps

Tuna Rolls

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Octopus

Greek Salad

Burritos

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Back Bay to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston