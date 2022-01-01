Edamame in
Back Bay
/
Boston
/
Back Bay
/
Edamame
Back Bay restaurants that serve edamame
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Edamame 毛豆
$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
Avg 4.4
(1546 reviews)
Edamame
$5.25
More about Umai
