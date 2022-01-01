Egg sandwiches in
Back Bay
/
Boston
/
Back Bay
/
Egg Sandwiches
Back Bay restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
No reviews yet
Egg Sandwich
$11.50
Two eggs any style on your choice of any house bread & cheese.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
No reviews yet
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
$4.25
More about Revival - OPOS
