Filet mignon in
Back Bay
/
Boston
/
Back Bay
/
Filet Mignon
Back Bay restaurants that serve filet mignon
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
Avg 4.4
(1546 reviews)
Filet Mignon Dinner Plate
$24.95
More about Umai
FRENCH FRIES
Sorellina
One Huntington Ave, Boston
Avg 4.7
(6161 reviews)
FILET MIGNON*
$57.00
8 ounce, beech mushrooms, whipped potatoes, Montepulciano sauce
More about Sorellina
