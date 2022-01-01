French fries in
Back Bay
/
Boston
/
Back Bay
/
French Fries
Back Bay restaurants that serve french fries
CGK on Newbury
268 Newbury St, Boston
No reviews yet
French Fries
$6.00
More about CGK on Newbury
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
No reviews yet
French Fries | Side
$6.00
More about Porto
