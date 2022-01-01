French toast in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve french toast
More about Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury
Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$0.00
Two Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Served with, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, and Warm Vermont Maple Syrup.
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$0.00
Two Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Served with, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, and Warm Vermont Maple Syrup.
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|2 slices baked french toast
|$7.00
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|French Toast
|$11.50
Two slices of Challah bread dipped in egg and cinnamon, griddle cooked to golden brown perfection. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
|Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast
|$13.95
Tart & creamy, our thick sliced Challah Bread with lemon zest and ricotta cheese filling comes topped with a warm blueberry sauce
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma - Back Bay, Massachussetts
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma - Back Bay, Massachussetts
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|The Mini French Toast Monster
|$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
|French Toast Monster
|$19.00
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
|1 Slice French Toast
|$7.50