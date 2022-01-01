Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve french toast

Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$0.00
Two Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Served with, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, and Warm Vermont Maple Syrup.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$0.00
Two Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Served with, Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, and Warm Vermont Maple Syrup.
More about Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury
Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 slices baked french toast$7.00
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$11.50
Two slices of Challah bread dipped in egg and cinnamon, griddle cooked to golden brown perfection. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast$13.95
Tart & creamy, our thick sliced Challah Bread with lemon zest and ricotta cheese filling comes topped with a warm blueberry sauce
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma - Back Bay, Massachussetts

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Mini French Toast Monster$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
French Toast Monster$19.00
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
1 Slice French Toast$7.50
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma - Back Bay, Massachussetts

