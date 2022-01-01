Grilled chicken in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
More about Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$19.90