Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Back Bay

Go
Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Super Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$19.90
More about Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
Parish Cafe & Bar image

SANDWICHES

Parish Cafe & Bar

361 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS$7.95
grilled chicken strips served with potato chips
More about Parish Cafe & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay

Muffins

Chicken Tikka Masala

Mac And Cheese

Chips And Salsa

Brisket

Veggie Salad

Nachos

Enchiladas

Map

More near Back Bay to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston