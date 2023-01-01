Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Porto image

 

Porto

780 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Lamb Shank con Polenta$40.00
cipollini onions, gremolata, pine nuts
More about Porto
Grand Tour image

SEAFOOD

Grand Tour

314 Newbury Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shank$40.00
More about Grand Tour

