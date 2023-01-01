Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb shanks in
Back Bay
/
Boston
/
Back Bay
/
Lamb Shanks
Back Bay restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Braised Lamb Shank con Polenta
$40.00
cipollini onions, gremolata, pine nuts
More about Porto
SEAFOOD
Grand Tour
314 Newbury Street, Boston
Avg 4.5
(167 reviews)
Lamb Shank
$40.00
More about Grand Tour
