Lobsters in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve lobsters

Umai image

SUSHI

Umai - Newbury Street

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Nigiri$8.95
More about Umai - Newbury Street
Grand Tour image

SEAFOOD

Grand Tour

314 Newbury Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll Cold Mayo$48.00
Lobster Roll Warm Butter$48.00
Lobster Spaghetti$48.00
More about Grand Tour

