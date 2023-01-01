Nachos in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Nachos
|$12.95
Tortilla chips baked with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños,
refried beans, and tomatoes
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|CHILAQUILES NACHOS
|$13.00
goat cheese, salsa de rojo, creme fraiche
LA NETA
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|NACHOS LOCOS
|$16.00
Layered heated tortilla chips with your choice of protein, topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno pepper & chipotle dressing.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Nacho (Average) Kit
|$16.00
Build your own nachos! Comes with Chips, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans, Lettuce, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and Hot Sauce.